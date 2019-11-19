The Towanda School Board took time in their meeting to honor Erica Locke, a senior, who in her first year running cross country, finished second in the District IV cross country race then defeated the top District IV runner at the PIAA Class A state meet the following week on Monday evening. The board also honored three board members, Mark Gannon, Evelyn Sherburne, and Guy Maryott, with a Pennsylvania School Board Association Certificate of Appreciation for their years of service. LEFT: From right to left: Cross Country coach Leo Harris and Erica Locke. RIGHT: From right to left: Board members Mark Gannon, Evelyn Sherburne and Guy Maryott.
