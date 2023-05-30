TOWANDA — The public gathered Monday afternoon to collectively remember those who gave their lives in service of their country.
The Towanda American Legion Post 42 hosted its annual Memorial Day service that included a special guest speaker, poetry recitals and musical performances.
“It’s an honor to pay respect to our fallen comrades that didn’t make it home,” said Post 42 Chaplain Reg Douglas.
The ceremony featured the honor guard conducting a 21-gun salute and raising the flags for each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces.
“It’s a great opportunity to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice,” Post Commander Tim Fairchild expressed.
Prisoners of war and those missing in action were recognized as the POW/MIA flag was placed onto an empty chair that symbolized missing soldiers.
“Never forget that while we enjoy our daily pleasures, there are others who have endured and may still be enduring the agony of pain, deprivation and imprisonment,” Fairchild said.
Poetry readings included “I Am Your Flag” and “In Flanders Fields.” The latter poem was written by John McCrae after the First World War. It evokes imagery of poppies that grew in battlefields where soldiers died.
The Towanda High School Band performed a variety of musical pieces that included “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Band director and Air Force veteran Greg Werner accepted a donation on behalf of the high school band from the American Legion and other local veterans organizations during the ceremony. Werner stated that it was an honor and privilege to participate in the event and receive the donation for the band.
The ceremony’s special guest speaker was Staff Sgt. Rod “Mike” Chew, an Army recruiter in Towanda. Chew’s Army career includes service in the 112th Special Operations Signal Battalion, the 82nd Airborne Division, United States Central Command — also known as CENTCOM — and the Wilkes-Barre Recruiting Company. His awards and decorations include the Joint-Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal 4th Award with “C” Device, and the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 Combat Stars. SSG Chew received a Combat Action Badge and is a graduate of the Army Airborne School and the Army Basic Space Cadre Course. Chew was deployed three times to Afghanistan and Uganda in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Observant Compass and Inherent Resolve.
“I have a question: why do we serve? That’s a question very specific to each individual, but I challenge each of you to ask that question,” Chew said.
He stated that Memorial Day means a lot to him as a soldier who’s father also served in the military for 25 years. It’s also a day to reflect on his fellow brothers-in-arms who perished overseas. He served with Sgt. Jonathan Hunter, 23, and Spc. Christopher Harris, 25. Both men were killed in action on Aug. 2, 2017 in Afghanistan when an improved explosive device detonated near their convoy.
“I served with them. I was there when we loaded them onto the plane and that was a very powerful moment,” Chew recalled. “I honor their memory today and I give thanks to their sacrifice.”
Other guests included Larissa Vega and her son, Maximiliano. He is a 20-year-old Towanda graduate serving as a private first class in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Drum in New York state. He could be deployed to Iraq in the near future. Although basic training had its challenges, he stated that the Army has been a great experience.
“It’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made,” Maximiliano said.
Larissa read the poem, “The Silent Soldier,” which details a mother’s perspective of her child’s deployment. Behind her was the blue star flag that represents mothers with sons and daughters in the military.
Memorial Day started in 1868 after the Civil War and was originally called Decoration Day, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. People would decorate graves of soldiers killed in combat with flowers and other items. In 1971, Congress declared Memorial Day as a national holiday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.