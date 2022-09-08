TOWANDA — Towanda lifeguards received recognition Tuesday evening for their lifesaving actions that occurred on a Sunday in August.

Lifeguards Emily Henry, Abby Locke, Olivia Sparbanie and Marisa Wise were celebrated for their heroics by Towanda officials during the borough council’s monthly meeting. Also recognized was Calvin Forrest for assisting during the incident and Towanda Borough Police Officer Ryan Edsell for responding after he heard the 911 call.

