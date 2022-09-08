TOWANDA — Towanda lifeguards received recognition Tuesday evening for their lifesaving actions that occurred on a Sunday in August.
Lifeguards Emily Henry, Abby Locke, Olivia Sparbanie and Marisa Wise were celebrated for their heroics by Towanda officials during the borough council’s monthly meeting. Also recognized was Calvin Forrest for assisting during the incident and Towanda Borough Police Officer Ryan Edsell for responding after he heard the 911 call.
Patricia Harrigan suffered a cardiac incident at the Bradford County Branch YMCA, according to Towanda Borough Mayor Garrett Miller. This caused her to slump over in her chair and become unresponsive. The lifeguards took action with one of them obtaining an automated external defibrillator. They also performed CPR and rescue breathing to save her. During the emergency effort, Henry used her medical expertise as a registered nurse to direct the lifeguards until Guthrie EMS arrived.
“It was found that the patient had a hole in her heart and the doctor who treated her stated the efforts of [the lifeguards] stopped the fluid from getting to the woman’s heart and thereby directly saved her life,” Miller stated. “A failure to act or action to delay could have led to a tragic outcome.”
The people involved in the lifesaving effort received official commendations and citations thanking them for their actions.
“This is one of the best things I get to do as mayor,” Miller said. “This lady is here because of a selfless act of some courageous individuals here. We want to be able to honor them here at this time.”
He further expressed how proud he was to have them as important parts of the Towanda community.
“As a direct result of [their] immediate lifesaving actions, the life of this woman was saved,” he said. “[Their] actions are held in the highest gratitude and appreciation.”
Locke and Wise were present at the meeting, while the others were unable to attend. Sparbanie’s grandmother, Sandra Balchikonis was there and accepted the certificates on her behalf. As Locke and Wise accepted their awards, Harrigan hugged and thanked them both for saving her life.
“Carry that into your future and be proud,” Harrigan said.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
