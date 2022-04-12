TOWANDA – The Towanda High School cafeteria will be serving up plenty of spaghetti as part of an annual fundraising tradition to help children who have lost a parent.
The 20th Annual Frank Joyce Memorial Spaghetti Dinner will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 21. The menu will also include salad, refreshments and homemade desserts. A basket raffle and take out orders will also be available.
Joyce was a Towanda Middle School reading teacher before his passing. Event organizers previously shared memories of Joyce as a man who was there for students, staff and the whole community.
The cost for a spaghetti dinner is $10 for adults, $6 for students and senior citizens, and free for children under 5.
The dinner takes place before opening night of the Towanda High School Drama Club’s spring musical, “Sister Act,” which starts at 7 p.m.
