Towanda HS ice cream social will benefit Ukraine

TOWANDA — The Towanda High School is planning a social event for its students to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.
The school’s Holocaust Literature Class will host an ice cream social fundraiser this Friday to benefit Ukraine. High school Principal Rebecca Stanfield announced the event at Tuesday’s Towanda School Board meeting.
The fundraiser seeks to help Ukrainians who have been displaced due to the current Russian invasion of their homeland.
“All of the high school students have an opportunity to purchase a pass to go and buy ice cream for a good cause,” she said.
The event will feature an ice cream truck from Johnny D’s Ice Cream, which will serve cold treats to the students from 12:15 to 2:30 p.m.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey stated that the event is a great opportunity for kids to have fun while making donations for those in need.
