Towanda HS plans second ice cream social for Ukraine

TOWANDA — The Towanda High School will host its second ice cream social benefit for Ukrainian refugees on Friday.
“Turnout for the first ice cream social was so good that we wanted to bring it back and have more students participate,” said high school Principal Rebecca Stanfield.
The first one last Friday featured multiple students and staff members in a long line at Johnny D’s ice cream truck at the school during a sunny afternoon. Johnny D’s will return Friday to provide more ice cream to any interested attendees. People can make $1 donations as they enter the ice cream social.
Junior high students who received the blue and yellow ice cream vouchers are entitled to move to the front of the line. Others will be served on a first-come basis from fourth period to mid-sixth period.
“We are happy and thrilled at students’ support for the fundraiser,” said Stanfield. “It means a lot to see our students open their hearts and be so thoughtful for a good cause like this one.”
Students of Tammy Templeton’s two literature classes on mythology and the Holocaust saw similarities between class subject matter and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Both classes organized an effort to help refugees and called Johnny D’s ice cream shop in Sayre to have their ice cream truck at the school.
The fundraiser’s proceeds will be given to a charity for local Ukrainian refugees in the spirit of Anne Frank, the Jewish World War II refugee whose the classes have read about, Templeton stated.
