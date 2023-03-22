TOWANDA — Towanda students had the chance to develop their interviewing skills with regional businesses and organizations on Tuesday.
Towanda Area High School held its Mock Interview Day inside the school library for tenth grade students. Around 115 students participated in the event that had each student perform two separate interviews with representatives from local employers. There were around 20 representatives from local organizations that included Jeld-Wen, The Guthrie Clinic, Lackawanna College, Unity Labs and the Central Bradford Progress Authority.
Many students dressed to impress for the occasion and wore business attire.
Students were also given papers displaying sample questions to anticipate such as: ‘where do you see yourself in the future’ and ‘what are the biggest goals you hope to achieve.’
Towanda student Zachary Lantz participated in the event and felt that he did pretty good despite never interviewing before. The first interview went so well that he was excited for the second one afterwards.
Student Rylee Sluyter stated that he learned a lot from the experience and he developed a good understanding of what to expect in future interviews. Although he was nervous at first, it wasn’t as bad as he originally thought. A possible career field he may enter in the future is construction.
Another student, Will Shrawder expressed that Tuesday’s practice interviews were insightful at how the interviewing process goes.
“This prepares me a tremendous amount with job interviews and jobs in the future,” Shrawder said. “It’s a big impact for students our age at getting jobs.”
Shrawder also expressed that good grades should be students’ number one priority as they can lead to future success. He is interested in science, especially chemistry and biology. Shrawder hopes to gain employment in a scientific field, such as biochemistry.
Representatives from multiple regional organizations also expressed their views on the Mock Interview Day. One was Stacy Urban of the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission. She stated that the event was great overall and noticed many emotions running through the student participants. Some were nervous at first, but grew confident and comfortable.
The Bradford County Conservation District’s Education Coordinator Dan Rhodes also interviewed students. He was impressed by the amount of thought and care that students placed into the interviews.
“They asked a lot of good questions to me too,” Rhodes said. “This really hones their skills communicating with people.”
Thomas Thompson III, the CBPA’s vice president of economic development, was enthusiastic to interview local students. He stated that it was amazing to see the maturity and professionalism that students are already demonstrating. One student expressed interest in becoming a lawyer and two others want to go into criminal justice. He is hopefully that students will have future success and that they’ll stay in the area to help contribute to the community.
Cargill’s Production Recruiter Kristie Spencer said she had a lot of good conversations with students at the event. She wanted students to know that it’s possible to earn a livable wage at a local company fresh out go high school and without a college degree. Spencer has been with Cargill for 25 years and started working there right after high school.
Mallory Johnson of GTP stated that it was a good experience for the students to prepare their interviewing skills. She wanted to remind them that its possible to find local options in a small town setting like Towanda. Johnson stated that her company offers employment for a diverse set of interests such as business, engineering, finance and marketing. She was happy to see an event like Mock Interview Day become available for students and she wished it was available when she was a kid.
Donna Yale is the NTRPDC’s career coach for TASD. She stated that the event was a great turnout overall from both businesses and students. Yale hopes the annual event remains in place for years to come.
