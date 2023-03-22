TOWANDA — Towanda students had the chance to develop their interviewing skills with regional businesses and organizations on Tuesday.

Towanda Area High School held its Mock Interview Day inside the school library for tenth grade students. Around 115 students participated in the event that had each student perform two separate interviews with representatives from local employers. There were around 20 representatives from local organizations that included Jeld-Wen, The Guthrie Clinic, Lackawanna College, Unity Labs and the Central Bradford Progress Authority.

