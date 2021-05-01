Students at the Towanda High School had to learn remotely Thursday and Friday due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases among students over the past couple of weeks.
With Bradford County currently under the Pennsylvania’s substantial category (100 or more cases per 100,000 residents or at least 10% positivity) for community transmission, school buildings similar in size to Towanda’s must close for two to three days if they end up with between four and six positive COVID-19 cases.
The high school ended up with four positive cases after being notified Wednesday about two students who were last in school on Friday, April 23.
All extra-curricular activities resumed on 3:15 p.m. Friday, while in-person instruction will resume Monday.
“I cannot emphasize enough how much we need your help in keeping our buildings open. Please do not send your students to school if they are not feeling well or you have a potential COVID-19 situation that could potentially involve them. We would rather you err on the side of caution with these types of situations,” Superintendent Dennis Peachey reiterated in a public announcement Wednesday. “As a community, the key to our success is to continue working together as we strive to keep our students, faculty, and staff safe and healthy. Thank you again for working collaboratively with the district as we navigate through this public health crisis together. Stay safe and stay healthy.”
Meanwhile, Bradford County has gained two additional COVID-19-related deaths from Wednesday and Thursday after going more than two weeks without any increase. Friday’s reporting from the Pennsylvania Department of Health also included 46 new confirmed cases from these two days. The county has had 270 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.