Recent state scoring that measures educator effectiveness has placed the Towanda Jr./Sr. High School in the top spot based on the 2018-2019 school year, with the Athens Area High School in second, when compared to other districts in Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties.
Towanda also showed the largest change from the 2017-2018 school year, when it had a score of 63.9, while Athens had the largest improvement from over the course of four years with a 9.8 point increase. Towanda, Northeast Bradford (with an improvement of 5.1 points), and Williamson (with an improvement of a half point) were the only school districts to show upward change between the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years, while Athens and Towanda (with a 6.5 point improvement) were the only districts to show improvement over the course of four years.
With overall 2018-2019 scores, Northeast Bradford was third highest with 70.9 (65.8 in 2017-2018), Wyalusing was fifth with 69.2 (74.9 in 2017-2018), Sullivan County was sixth with 68.3 (71.7 in 2017-2018) Troy was seventh with 67.2 (73.2 in 2017-2018), Canton was 10th with 60.8 (65.6 in 2017-2018), and Sayre was 13th with 56.5 (62.3 in 2017-2018).
Towanda Superintendent Dennis Peachey said while the district is pleased with the progress it’s made, they know there is more work to be done and will continue to push to meet the needs of students and the community.
“These results are a credit to our administrators, teachers, support staff, and students throughout the entire district. Their commitment and hard work does not go unnoticed. I’m so proud of this for them,” he said, adding, “It’s a process that starts when students enter our district in pre-kindergarten and culminates when they graduate. Everyone in our district has an important part to play in that process.”
Meanwhile, the Athens High School Principal Corey Mosher, in a statement, highlighted the progress it has made since the 2015-2016 school year, when it was at the bottom of the regional listing, and credited the determination of faculty and staff as well as several positive changes.
“We implemented many changes, including curriculum changes, instructional delivery changes, an increase in professional development for all staff centered around how people learn, and a focus on using data to make instructional decisions,” he stated. “We spent time outside of our school district visiting other districts and learning best practices and strategies that were positively affecting student learning. That created a desire within our building and staff to be a model high school that implements best practice and in which other school districts want to come, visit us, and see the great things we are doing within the school and classroom that impact student learning.“
“We are very proud of our staff and commend them for their efforts,” he continued. ”We often use the phrase in the high school ‘from good to great’ as we strive to improve each and every year, as we help develop our future young leaders and graduates that can compete in an ever-changing global economy.“
The historical information was included in a spreadsheet compiled and distributed by the Athens Area School District.
A full list of 2018-2019 Bradford and Sullivan County scores, as compiled by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, are as follows:
- Lynch-Bustin Elementary School: 68.2
- SRU Elementary School: 85.4
- Harlan Rowe Middle School: 71.5
- Athens High School: 71
- Canton Elementary School: 64.5
- Canton High School: 60.8
- Northeast Bradford Elementary School: 69.6
- Northeast Bradford High School: 70.9
- H. Austin Snyder Elementary School: 74.9
- Sayre High School: 56.5
- Sullivan County Elementary School: 69.4
- Sullivan County High School: 68.3
- J. Andrew Morrow Primary School: 62.4
- Towanda Elementary School: 81.4
- Towanda High School: 74.2
- W.R. Croman Elementary School: 75.9
- Troy Intermediate School: 68.4
- Troy High School: 67.6
- Wyalusing Elementary School: 79.3
- Wyalusing High School: 69.2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.