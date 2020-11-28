Towanda keeps Christmas cheery with Shop Small Bingo, a drive-thru parade, drive-in movie and more

The “most wonderful time of the year” has made its way into Towanda and despite changes made due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce is ready to ring in the season with Small Business Saturday and Hometown Christmas events.
Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Cait Monahon has announced a Shop Small Bingo contest that will kick off at 9 a.m. today and run until 9 a.m. on Dec. 12.
Monahon is encouraging locals to pick up a Bingo square at Roof Jeweler’s on Main Street in Towanda or find them on the chamber’s Facebook page. From the website, people can print them at home and complete all activities in one of the card’s horizontal, vertical or diagonal rows to be entered to win a $25 gift certificate from one of the participating area shops.
Activities including making a purchase, getting a service or buying a gift card at each designated business.
Bingo cards can be turned in at First Citizens Community Bank in Towanda with the participant’s name, contact number/email and verification from each business visited.
Winners will be made through a Facebook Live announcement on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
“I think supporting our local businesses has a clear positive impact on keeping those local businesses open and successful and in turn, they tend to be the biggest supporters of the community as well,” Monahon stated.
“This year I think there is a greater need to focus on finding local businesses or companies for your shopping needs because these places are what make up our community,” she continued. “They are business owners and employees who are part of the community, invested in providing great services and care to support the community when they can. Without them, we lose those personal touches and personal relationships and the small town feel.”
More happenings will take place in Towanda next weekend as the CBCCC’s annual Christmas tree lighting, although it will take place this year via Facebook Live to allow for social distancing.
CBCCC members will broadcast the lighting of the tree in Madigan Park at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 and will also be hanging ornaments decorated by area children.
Locals are invited to pick up ornaments for their children to decorate from The Community Cup, the Community Bank N.A. Drive Thru or Hurley’s IGA, decorate them at home and return them to any of the three pick up locations before Dec. 1 at 3 p.m. so they can be included on the tree. Families are asked to write the first name and age of the child decorator on the back of the ornament.
Saturday, Dec. 5, the chamber will host the Towanda-Wysox Hometown Christmas with a drive-thru parade, drive-in movie and more for the community.
Children are invited to a virtual Story Time with Mrs. Claus at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday as she will read some of her favorite holiday stories via the chamber’s Facebook page.
Towanda’s annual Hometown Christmas parade will continue but has been “reversed” this year due to COVID-19 regulations.
The drive-thru parade will showcase floats and groups parked in the eastbound lane of the Merrill Parkway while attendees will drive southwards in the opposite lane to observe the stationary holiday features.
The parade will begin at 5 p.m. Parade-goers are asked to enter the Merrill Parkway on Mix Street and exit on Elizabeth Street. Santa and Mrs. Claus will provide one goodie bag per car.
Following the parade at 6:30 p.m., a free, drive-in style showing of “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” will be held at the Wysox Presbyterian Church on Route 187. The movie is provided by The Keystone Theatre.
The CBCCC is also offering an inaugural Holiday Window Display Contest for businesses on Towanda’s Main Street to encourage Christmas cheer.
Local shops are urged to decorate their storefronts with festive, family friendly displays.
People’s Choice voting will start during Hometown Christmas and end on Thursday, Dec. 17. The CBCCC will post photos of all participating businesses’ displays on its Facebook page and will provide a link for locals to vote for their favorite window.
Winners will be announced on Friday, Dec. 18 via a Facebook Live announcement. The People’s Choice winner will receive $50 off their yearly CBCCC Membership and a certificate to display in their store.
More information about all Hometown Christmas events can be found at the CBCCC’s Hometown Christmas Facebook page. More information regarding Shop Small Saturday can be found at the CBCCC’s Shop Small Saturday Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.