WYSOX — A local service organization is getting ready to honor a Towanda teacher and coach, while also raising money for charitable endeavors.

The Towanda Lions Club will host its 2nd Annual Ed Branish Memorial Golf Tournament at Towanda Golf Club on Sunday, Aug. 20. Registration takes place from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

