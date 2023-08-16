WYSOX — A local service organization is getting ready to honor a Towanda teacher and coach, while also raising money for charitable endeavors.
The Towanda Lions Club will host its 2nd Annual Ed Branish Memorial Golf Tournament at Towanda Golf Club on Sunday, Aug. 20. Registration takes place from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 10 a.m.
The event serves as a fundraiser for the club’s activities that benefit the local community, according to Towanda Lions Club President C.B. Miller. Lions Club activities have contributed to organizations that include the American Red Cross and the Bradford County Branch YMCA. Its members have also fundraised for the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. The club has sponsored the Bradford/Sullivan County Outstanding Young Woman program as well. The Towanda Lions Club has operated for over 90 years in the local area.
“Another objective is to assist in providing needed eye care to people who cannot afford it,” Miller said. “We hope that [people] will participate as a sponsor and/or join us for this fun event, or perhaps both. It promises to be a great time.”
The event also celebrates Branish’s life and accomplishments. In 1955, he began his tenure at Towanda as a business education teacher. He quickly developed the Black Knights wrestling program during the 1955-56 season. His decades of success led to his induction into the District IV Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame and the Towanda Wrestling Hall of Fame. He would also coach Towanda’s football, golf and track teams. For over 50 years, he devoted himself to education and athletics for the school district.
As a Lions Club member for over 50 years, Branish served in roles that included club treasurer and organizer of Towanda Riverfest and White Canes Day. He was eventually named as a Melvin Jones Fellow, the club’s highest award and recognition.
Branish passed away at age 91 on June 24, 2022. Members of the Lions Club wish to keep his memory alive through a sports activity that he was passionate about, according to Mike Miller, the event organizer. He hopes that memorializing Branish will influence students to obtain academic success or become educators themselves.
For more information, people can contact Mike Dickerson, the tournament chairman, at (570) 637-0477 or email dicker0485@gmail.com.
