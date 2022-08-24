generic The Daily Review

WYSOX — The Towanda Lions Club is gearing up for a golf tournament that will honor a beloved member of the Towanda community.

The Ed Branish Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the Towanda Golf Club on Sunday, Sept. 11. This will be the first memorial tournament in Branish’s name and organizers are hoping it will become an annual event.

