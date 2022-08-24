WYSOX — The Towanda Lions Club is gearing up for a golf tournament that will honor a beloved member of the Towanda community.
The Ed Branish Memorial Golf Tournament will be held at the Towanda Golf Club on Sunday, Sept. 11. This will be the first memorial tournament in Branish’s name and organizers are hoping it will become an annual event.
Registration will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. with a Shot Gun start at 1 p.m. To enter, the cost will be $85 per person, which includes the greens fees, cart, lunch and potential prizes to be won.
The event will support the Lions Club’s charitable efforts as it also honors Branish who passed away on June 24 at the age of 91.
Branish was a devoted educator and administrator who was active in local sports for over 50 years. He was crucial figure in Towanda High School’s athletic programs as he coached wrestling, football and golf over the course of his career. Branish is credited with starting and developing the school’s wrestling program.
At the Towanda Lions Club, he was a member for over 50 years who also served as club treasurer during his membership. Branish participated in many activities for the organization such as raising money at the Towanda Riverfest or White Canes Day.
“He never missed assembling the Christmas fruit baskets the club delivered to families and individuals who had experienced misfortune during the year,” according to the Towanda Lions Club. “Ed was more than happy to take on several deliveries just so he could make certain people knew he and the Lions cared. Being a Lion is about leading by example, building relationships, and improving the world through kindness. Ed was a testament to this.”
The Towanda Lions Club stated that its members have worked to raise funds for the community for over 90 years. The club has supported other local organizations such as The American Red Cross and the Bradford County Branch YMCA. It also sponsors the Bradford/Sullivan County Outstanding Young Woman program.
Lion President Mike Dickerson invites all who remember Branish to participate as a sponsor and/or join the Lions Club for the event.
For more information, people can contact Dickerson at 570-637-0477.
