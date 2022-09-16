Towanda Lions complete inaugural golf tournament

The first place team consisted of Jack Carr, Frank Licata, Ed Astare and Alan Oakley.

 Photo Provided

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”

A statement once associated with the US Postal Service seemed to be the driving force behind the Towanda Lions Club and a group of golfers on Sunday, Sept. 11.