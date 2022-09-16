Towanda Lions complete inaugural golf tournament

“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds.”
A statement once associated with the US Postal Service seemed to be the driving force behind the Towanda Lions Club and a group of golfers on Sunday, Sept. 11.
These hearty souls met at the Towanda Golf Course for the inaugural Ed Branish Memorial Golf tournament recently under the threat of dark skies and rain showers to help the Lions raise funds for their programs and philanthropic efforts.
The overall winners of the tournament were a team consisting of Jack Carr, Frank Licata, Ed Astare and Alan Oakley.
The tournament was named in honor of Ed Branish, a long-term Lions member who served in may capacities in his more than 50-year membership. Branish was also well known in the area as an advocate for all high school sports. He is credited with creating the wrestling program at Towanda High School and was instrumental in the creation and development of their golf program. He was also an avid fan of all Penn State athletic programs. In addition, he served as a teacher and school administrator in both the Towanda school system and St. Agnes School in Towanda.
For more than 90 years the members of the Towanda Lions Club have worked hard to raise funds, which they give 100% of back to the community. Over those years the club has supported organizations including The American Red Cross, the YMCA, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts. They have also been a major sponsor of the Bradford/Sullivan County Outstanding Young Woman program, which will be holding its competition on Saturday, Sept. 24 this year at the Towanda Area High School. Candidates from OYW also helped the Lions at the golf tournament.
To become involved with the Towanda Lions Club, contact any member or President Mike Dickerson at (570) 637-0477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.