Child Hunger Outreach Partners held a Pop Up Pantry on May 17 at Mountaineer Park, which was sponsored by the Monroe Hose Company. The Towanda Lions Club provided manpower to help with the movement of food from the pavilion to the recipients’ vehicles. The distribution started at 1 p.m. and was completed at approximately 2:30 p.m. In photos are Lions C.B. Miller, President Jim Haight, Larry Kacyon, Ed Branish, Michael Miller, and Bob Hugo. Absent from the photo, but also on the front lines was Lion Mike Dickerson. In the second photo are Lions Michael Miller and Larry Kacyon. Towanda Lions meet at the American Legion on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. The club is always looking for individuals to join and help with service projects for the Towanda area. If interested, call Bob Hugo at (570) 265-6615 (day) and (570) 265-4723 (nights).