Towanda looks into possible grant for YMCA

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough may pursue a state grant that could be used for additional improvements at the Bradford County Branch YMCA.
A Small Communities Program Grant was previously used for the YMCA’s gymnasium renovations, according to Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Egleston. Specifically, the grant was from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. It was used to refinish the gym floors, add benches, provide new lighting in the gym and create ADA accessibility in the parking lot.
“The whole project cost $110,000. The grant awarded us $70,000 and the YMCA kicked in $40,000,” Egleston said in the Towanda Borough Council’s August meeting.
During the recent Sept. 6 meeting, she stated that the borough will receive the last $10,000 of that grant within the next few weeks.
Egleston has expressed interest in implementing improvements to the YMCA pool, which is prone to leaks. First, a feasibility study will have to take place to see if work can be done. She is looking into applying for a state grant as a source of funding.
“We received notice that DCNR was allocated funding for a second round of C2P2 grant funds,” she said. “It’s only requiring us to potentially put in 20%, so this will be due at the end of next month.”
C2P2 is an acronym for Pennsylvania’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants, which fund recreation areas and the “planning, acquisition, and development of public parks,” according to DCNR’s website.
Resolutions to apply for the funds will be made at the borough council’s meeting next month.
During the meeting, Egleston also stated that she will look into obtaining another grant. This one would be from Pennsylvania’s Local Law Enforcement Support Program.
“It’s for a municipality our size, which is a population of 18,000 or under, could receive up to $1 million in funding for a two year period,” Egleston said.
The program will make a total of $135 million available to local law enforcement agencies throughout the commonwealth. Egleston stated that the grant application must be submitted by Oct. 13. If accepted, the Towanda Borough Police Department can use the funds for more equipment and resources that can be used for their work.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
