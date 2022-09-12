Towanda looks into possible grant for YMCA

Towanda Borough will look into getting a state grant to fund potential improvements to the Bradford County Branch YMCA’s pool.

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough may pursue a state grant that could be used for additional improvements at the Bradford County Branch YMCA.

A Small Communities Program Grant was previously used for the YMCA’s gymnasium renovations, according to Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Egleston. Specifically, the grant was from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. It was used to refinish the gym floors, add benches, provide new lighting in the gym and create ADA accessibility in the parking lot.

