TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Edward McGowan, 22, of Towanda, after investigating a two car crash in Towanda Township early Friday morning.
Police said that troopers were dispatched to Woodside Drive in Towanda Township for a two vehicle crash at 1:12 a.m. After arriving on scene, it was determined by police that Edward McGowan had been chasing his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend at speeds in excess of 90 miles-per-hour through multiple municipalities in Bradford County.
McGowan allegedly used his 1993 Honda Civic to ram the victim’s 2008 Mercury Milan causing damage to both vehicles and forcing the Civic to wreck. McGowan then exited the vehicle clutching a pistol and fired multiple rounds into the air according to police.
McGowan was taken into custody and arraigned on multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon. He is currently remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.
