NORTH TOWANDA — A Towanda man faces felony assault charges for allegedly hitting the victim with a hammer on Nov. 21 in North Towanda Township.

William E. Grogan, 64, was in a verbal argument with the victim inside a residence on James Street during the incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Grogan proceeded to pick up a hammer and struck her left arm with it.

