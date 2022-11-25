NORTH TOWANDA — A Towanda man faces felony assault charges for allegedly hitting the victim with a hammer on Nov. 21 in North Towanda Township.
William E. Grogan, 64, was in a verbal argument with the victim inside a residence on James Street during the incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Grogan proceeded to pick up a hammer and struck her left arm with it.
He left the scene of the incident, while the victim walked to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus to seek treatment for her injuries, according to court documents. Police visited her in the hospital and saw injuries that included a single bruise and swelling to her upper left arm above the elbow.
Grogan was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr on the day of the incident. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000.
Charges that Grogan faces include felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, summary harassment: subject other to physical contact and misdemeanor simple assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30 at 10 a.m. with Carr.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
