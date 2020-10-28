TOWANDA BOROUGH – Marc Tyler Worthington, 25, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for obstructing an officer from serving a warrant and interfering with an arrest.
Constable Stroud had a warrant issued by District Magistrate Wilcox for an adult male in the Towanda area. He reported that he saw the male in a white car as he turned on to 2nd Street heading north on Oct. 15. He said that when the male noticed him, he fled from the car into the upstairs apartment at 521 2nd Street.
When Stroud parked and quickly followed the wanted male up to the apartment, a different male answered the door. The male, who Stroud noted as tall and of a stocky build, denied him entry.
He refused to let Stroud in even after he explained that he had a warrant for the male. Stroud informed the male that he was hindering and interfering with his attempted arrest.
The male blocking the doorway, later identified as Marc Worthington, continued to be uncooperative until Stroud ultimately pushed him out of the way. There were 2 females inside the apartment who told Stroud that the wanted male rushed in and escaped out onto the roof from a window in the bedroom.
The Constable did not know the interfering male’s name at the time he left the apartment.
He called for backup, and two troopers met him at the Dandy Mini Mart on Main Street at approximately 5:03 p.m. When they arrived, Stroud was already speaking with another officer.
They all walked up to the apartment in pursuit of Worthington. One of the females answered the door, and when the troopers asked where the male was, she turned her head and yelled the name “Marc.”
Worthington came to the door and Stroud identified him as the man who interfered with the arrest and his use of the warrant. He was then taken into custody and brought to the police station where he was processed and later released.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:45 a.m. on Nov. 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.