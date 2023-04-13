TOWANDA — A Towanda man allegedly broke into a residence and stole multiple items, including jewelry, that he later pawned off at a local jeweler.
Joshua Clyde Marshall, 30, broke into a residence on Bridge Street Hill Road between March 26 to 29 when the homeowner was out of town, according to Towanda Borough police. He was later arraigned before Judge Todd Carr on Tuesday, April 11 and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $125,000.
Items stolen included a Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One S, a camper registration and deed, a safe containing jewelry, and a diamond ring valued at $5,125, police said. The stolen property, including the jewelry, had a combined value of $8,021.
The homeowner gave a friend permission to go to her home to feed a pet, according to court documents. She noticed multiple doors in the house were all open when they should have been closed. She returned the next day and saw kitchen cabinet doors were open. The backdoor was ajar and appeared to be broken into.
Police saw pry marks on the door jam consistent with a break in and its lock was damaged, court documents show. A crowbar that didn’t belong to the homeowner was on the kitchen island at the time. Police stated that the crowbar matched the marks on the door. A basement door was also forced open and missing a handle.
There was also a bag of jewelry missing, while costume jewelry was scattered on a bedroom floor, police said. A cabinet above the the refrigerator had various liquor bottles within it. One liquor bottle was on the kitchen counter. Police spoke with the homeowner who stated that she didn’t leave that bottle on the counter prior to leaving. The homeowner returned on April 3 and assessed the home with police.
Around April 10, police received a tip alleging Marshall broke into the home and stole items, according to court documents. An informant told police that Marshall knew the homeowner was gone and the home contained jewelry. The stolen Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 were both seen inside Marshall’s residence.
Police stated that Marshall pawned the stolen jewelry at Roof Jewelers & Awards in Towanda and received around $1,000. On April 11, the store owners gave police a receipt of the exchange from March 29 with Marshall’s name on it. The receipt showed a purchase of “10K gold scrap for $85 and 14K gold scrap for $925 equaling $1,010.” The homeowner later visited the store and positively identified her stolen jewelry.
Marshall faces charges that include two counts of felony burglary: overnight accommodation with no person present, two counts of felony criminal trespass: break into structure, felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property and felony receiving stolen property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 26 at 9 a.m. before Judge Carr.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.