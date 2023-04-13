TOWANDA — A Towanda man allegedly broke into a residence and stole multiple items, including jewelry, that he later pawned off at a local jeweler.

Joshua Clyde Marshall, 30, broke into a residence on Bridge Street Hill Road between March 26 to 29 when the homeowner was out of town, according to Towanda Borough police. He was later arraigned before Judge Todd Carr on Tuesday, April 11 and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $125,000.

