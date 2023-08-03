TOWANDA — Towanda Borough police have charged a man for allegedly making dozens of false reports throughout the month of July.
Michael William Nass, 55, made “44 documented phone calls” to the Towanda Borough Police Department since July 1, according to court documents. Nass is a tenant of the 12 Mix Ave facility of Allied Services Community Residential Rehabilitation Program — Towanda. He alleged that people were verbally harassing him.
Police spoke with staff members at 12 Mix Ave and other tenants there, court documents show. They concluded that Nass’ multiple allegations were false. Officers warned Nass to stop making false reports. They encouraged him to speak with staff members about his concerns.
Since the beginning of 2023, borough residents have brought concerns about mental health calls. In 2022, there were 159 mental health calls with 81 from Allied Services’ 12 Mix Ave facility, according to Towanda Borough Police Chief Randy Epler.
A resident’s written letter was shared during the borough council’s January meeting. The resident worried that the calls possibly created an “excessive disproportionate burden of time and cost upon our police department,” Council President Mark Christini read. Since the meeting, borough officials have met often with Allied Services staff to ensure better communication and discuss concerns.
On July 14, Nass gave police a written statement alleging Allied staff members were verbally abusive towards him, according to Towanda Borough police. On July 11, officials from Post University in Connecticut notified Towanda police that Nass contacted them and accused a caseworker of physical abuse. Police contacted the caseworker who stated that Nass “called her numerous times making these same allegations about other people,” court documents show.
On July 30, Nass provided police with another written statement that accused Allied staff of verbal harassment, identify theft and “lying about his records such as his age and diagnosis.” Police stated that Nass continued making calls through July 31.
Nass faces charges that include two counts of misdemeanor unsworn falsification to authorities and two counts of misdemeanor false report: falsely incriminate another. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 before Judge Todd Carr.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.