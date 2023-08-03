generic Police

TOWANDA — Towanda Borough police have charged a man for allegedly making dozens of false reports throughout the month of July.

Michael William Nass, 55, made “44 documented phone calls” to the Towanda Borough Police Department since July 1, according to court documents. Nass is a tenant of the 12 Mix Ave facility of Allied Services Community Residential Rehabilitation Program — Towanda. He alleged that people were verbally harassing him.

