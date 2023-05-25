NORTH TOWANDA — A Towanda was arrested for the residential burglary and theft of items that included multiple guns in 2019.
Tyler Jacob Marshall, 28, allegedly broke into a residence on Sugar Creek Road in North Towanda Township between April 21 to 25, 2019, according to court documents. Marshall and a suspected accomplice entered through a side window and stole items that included a Flintlock pistol, Wild Bill Hickok .41 caliber rifle, Davie Crockett .44 revolver, Wyatt Earp .44 revolver, Jesse James revolver, four classic western style .36 single action pistols, 28 commemorative two dollar bill state plaques, assorted jewelry and 54-inch television. All of the stolen items were worth around $1,200.
The home was vacant because the homeowner passed away around that time, according to Pennsylvania State Police. On April 30, 2019, authorities spoke with a witness who found a “rifle inside a closet in her room and believed it was stolen.” Police recovered the rifle and positively identified it as one of the items stolen in the burglary. This witness accused Marshall of committing the burglary. Troopers also interviewed a man suspected of being Marshall’s accomplice. He stated that he visited the house before with Marshall. He denied involvement, but stated that Marshall was the burglar.
On May 8, 2019, police interviewed Marshall over the phone and he denied involvement, court documents show. Marshall alleged that the homeowner told him that he could have one of the rifles before he passed way. He accused the suspected accomplice of being the sole burglar. Polygraph exams were scheduled for Marhsall and the suspected accomplice, but they never returned followup calls and “were unable to be located throughout the summer of 2019.”
Marshall was eventually arrested and arraigned on Monday, May 22 before Judge Todd Carr. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000. Charges include felony burglary: overnight accommodation/no person present, felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property, felony receiving stolen property and misdemeanor criminal mischief: damage property. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 7 at 9 a.m. before Judge Carr.
