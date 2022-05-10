TOWANDA BOROUGH — A Towanda man allegedly raped a 10-year-old girl in Towanda Borough and now faces multiple felonies.
Michael Anthony Widrig, 34, sexually assaulted the victim on two separate occasions at a residence on South Main Street, according to Towanda Borough police.
On Jan. 8, the victim wrote her mother a note stating that Widrig raped her, which led the mother to contact authorities. The abuse occurred “before the 2022 New Year and during the current 2021-2022 school year,” according to court documents. He threatened to harm the victim’s mother if she did not do what she was told.
Widrig faces charges of felony rape of child, three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault of child, four counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, two counts of felony endangering the welfare of children: parent/guardian/other commits offense and two counts of felony corruption of minors: defendant age 18 or above.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
