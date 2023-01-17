TOWANDA — Towanda Borough police have charged a borough resident for allegedly taking part in a group assault that left the victim bloodied and concussed during the early hours of New Year’s Day.
Nicholas Edward Webster, 21, and multiple male individuals allegedly attacked the female victim on Merrill Parkway around 1:03 a.m. on Jan. 1, police said. Webster hit the victim twice in the back and once in the face with a piece of wood. The victim sustained a concussion and cut her index finger as she tried to grab a pocket knife from another alleged assailant, Kaleb Daniel Brennan.
Police later spoke to the victim at a different location and she was bleeding profusely from her right index finger and reported the head injury, according to court documents. She was later transported by EMS to the hospital and receive stitches for the wound on her finger.
Authorities discovered a blood trail on the parkway near the Bridge Street staircase, court documents show. Police found a black pocket knife with fresh blood stains near the sidewalk. They also obtained the piece of wood, a broken broomstick and another knife that may have belonged to another assailant.
Webster was arraigned before Judge Todd Carr on Jan. 10 and his unsecured bail was set at $30,000. He faces charges of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon and misdemeanor simple assault. A preliminary hearing is scheduled tomorrow at 9:15 a.m. with Carr.
