TOWANDA — Towanda Borough police have charged a borough resident for allegedly taking part in a group assault that left the victim bloodied and concussed during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Nicholas Edward Webster, 21, and multiple male individuals allegedly attacked the female victim on Merrill Parkway around 1:03 a.m. on Jan. 1, police said. Webster hit the victim twice in the back and once in the face with a piece of wood. The victim sustained a concussion and cut her index finger as she tried to grab a pocket knife from another alleged assailant, Kaleb Daniel Brennan.

