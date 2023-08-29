Towanda man charged with arson for Sunday morning fire

Devine

TOWANDA — A Towanda man faces charges for lighting a fire near a Towanda Borough residence on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Robert Wayne Devine, 60, allegedly caused a fire near a Tidd Alley house around 10:45 a.m., according to Towanda Borough police. The fire was within feet of the home located on the alley’s 600 block.

