Towanda man charged with arson for Sunday morning fire

TOWANDA — A Towanda man faces charges for lighting a fire near a Towanda Borough residence on Sunday, Aug. 27.
Robert Wayne Devine, 60, allegedly caused a fire near a Tidd Alley house around 10:45 a.m., according to Towanda Borough police. The fire was within feet of the home located on the alley’s 600 block.
Police saw heavy black smoke from a distance before arriving to see Devine exit the home “with his arms full of household goods,” according to court documents. Officers ordered him to stop, but Devine threw the items into the fire and went back into the home and shut the door. Police ordered him to exit the home multiple times, but he refused.
Firefighters eventually arrived to suppress the fire. The home’s windows broke due to heat exposure, court documents show. Pennsylvania State Police also arrived to the scene. Authorities entered the home and ordered Devine to surrender, but he continued to ignore them. He eventually exited a bedroom on the second floor and Towanda police used a taser on him to secure his arrest. Afterwards, police found a 17-inch machete on a bed within the room he barricaded himself in.
Devine was arraigned that day at 2:25 p.m. before Judge Todd Carr, police said. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $150,000. Devine faces charges that include felony arson, misdemeanor resist arrest and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. His preliminary hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. on Sept. 13 before Judge Carr.
