TOWANDA — An act of disorderly conduct and attempted assault on a Towanda Borough street landed a local resident in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000.
Joseph Daniel Fulford, 26, is accused of disruptive behavior and trying to fight someone during an alleged incident on July 13.
The victim arrived home on Third Street and saw Fulford “laying in the yard near a window that looks into [their residence],” according to Towanda Borough police. Fulford also brought a chair with him to the yard at the time.
When the victim confronted Fulford, they engaged in a verbal argument. according to court documents. Neighbors left their homes and entered the street to see the commotion. Fulford tried to punch the victim in the head multiple times at one point.
Borough police arrived to see a large gathering of people in the yard and Fulford “being combative” with others, court documents show. He was placed under arrest and police detected alcohol use and signs of impairment from him. Pennsylvania State Police assisted borough police officers during the incident.
Fulford faces charges of misdemeanor simple assault, summary public drunkenness and similar misconduct, and summary disorderly conduct: engage in fighting. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 2 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
