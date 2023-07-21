generic Police

TOWANDA — An act of disorderly conduct and attempted assault on a Towanda Borough street landed a local resident in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $30,000.

Joseph Daniel Fulford, 26, is accused of disruptive behavior and trying to fight someone during an alleged incident on July 13.

