Towanda man charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Devine

TOWANDA — A Towanda man was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail after he allegedly caused a public disturbance in the borough Tuesday morning.

Robert Wayne Devine, 60, made obscene gestures and tried to fight people and vehicles that drove by him on the 100 block of Bridge Street around 8:46 a.m., according to court documents. He was also running onto other residents’ porches during the incident.

