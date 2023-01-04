Towanda man charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

TOWANDA — A Towanda man was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail after he allegedly caused a public disturbance in the borough Tuesday morning.
Robert Wayne Devine, 60, made obscene gestures and tried to fight people and vehicles that drove by him on the 100 block of Bridge Street around 8:46 a.m., according to court documents. He was also running onto other residents’ porches during the incident.
Witnesses saw Devine on the sidewalk acting irate and lunging at passing vehicles, according to Towanda Borough police. He also tried to block the roadway at one point.
During the incident, Devine allegedly entered a side door of a Bridge Street residence and went upstairs, police said. He then ran to an apartment door and knocked on it. Witnesses stated that Devine’s actions caused them concern for the well-being of others.
Devine was outside and in front of a Bridge Street residence when police arrived on scene, court documents show. Police warned him to stay in place, but he ran away from them in the direction of Second Street. This led to a police pursuit on foot before Devine abruptly turned toward an officer with a clinched fist. The officer attempted to arrest him and he briefly struggled before being placed into a patrol vehicle. Officers could smell alcohol on Devine’s breath as they arrested him.
He was arraigned before Judge Todd Carr at 10 a.m. before he was remanded to the county jail. Devine faces charges of misdemeanor resist arrest/other law enforcement, misdemeanor disorderly conduct: hazardous/physical offense and summary public drunkenness/similar misconduct. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 18 at 9 a.m. with Carr.
