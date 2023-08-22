SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP — A Towanda man is accused of inappropriately touching a minor and physically assaulting another individual in Sheshequin Township.
Jack Daniel Shumway, 19, allegedly had indecent contact with a 16-year-old girl during a party at a residence on Sportsmans Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The party took place on July 28 and into the next day’s early hours.
The girl fell asleep on a couch inside a detached garage. She awoke to see everyone was gone except for Shumway and her. Shumway “got on top of her, held her shoulders down and started kissing her face,” according to court documents. She told him to stop, but he proceeded to touch her inappropriately and left marks on her body. She got away from him and sat on the other side of the couch. Shumway proceeded to expose himself and threatened to rape her.
The next day, he told the victim that the incident “was their little secret and to not tell anyone or she would get in trouble,” court documents show.
Shumway is also accused of physically assaulting a separate individual at the party, police said. Outside the residence, he pushed a different girl into a car, but she exited and walked away. He proceeded to pick her up and threw her down onto a pile of logs. The victim sustained an “abrasion on her forehead, scratches on her back and arms, and a bruise on her left leg,” court documents show.
Shumway faces charges of misdemeanor indecent assault: forcible compulsion, misdemeanor indecent assault without consent of other, misdemeanor corruption of minors, misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment: subject other to physical contact and misdemeanor indecent exposure.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 1:45 p.m. on Sept. 12 before Judge Fred Wheaton.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.