generic crime

SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP — A Towanda man is accused of inappropriately touching a minor and physically assaulting another individual in Sheshequin Township.

Jack Daniel Shumway, 19, allegedly had indecent contact with a 16-year-old girl during a party at a residence on Sportsmans Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The party took place on July 28 and into the next day’s early hours.

