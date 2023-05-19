TOWANDA — A Towanda man was arrested on child pornography charges after a nearly five month-long investigation.
James Alic Maxwell, 55, faces 22 counts of felony child pornography, as well as charges of felony disseminating photo/film of child sex acts and felony criminal use of communication facility. Pennsylvania State Police received information in January 2023 regarding possession or dissemination of child porn, according to court documents. Specifically, Discord Inc. made a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning a video of child porn uploaded to the Discord social platform on Jan. 4.
The investigation was led by the Pennsylvania State Police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Computer Crimes Task Force. Through their investigation, police discovered that an IP address and phone number associated with the uploads belonged to Maxwell.
On May 11, police executed a search warrant on Maxwell’s Bridge Street address around 10:50 a.m., but he was not home at the time, court documents show. Towanda Borough police found him at the Dandy Mini Mart on Main Street and transported him back to the residence. At the time, Maxwell had a Samsung cell phone with him. A search warrant was created for the phone and it was taken by police. Authorities discovered that the phone had “numerous images of child pornography consisting of still image and video files.” Police also stated that at least two videos on Maxwell’s cell phone “depict sexual contact with a child.”
Maxwell was arraigned on Wednesday, May 17 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 24 at 9 a.m. before Judge Carr.
