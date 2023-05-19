generic crime

TOWANDA — A Towanda man was arrested on child pornography charges after a nearly five month-long investigation.

James Alic Maxwell, 55, faces 22 counts of felony child pornography, as well as charges of felony disseminating photo/film of child sex acts and felony criminal use of communication facility. Pennsylvania State Police received information in January 2023 regarding possession or dissemination of child porn, according to court documents. Specifically, Discord Inc. made a cyber tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning a video of child porn uploaded to the Discord social platform on Jan. 4.

