TOWANDA — A Towanda man facing a dozen charges for alleged sexual abuse received additional charges of indecent assault of a minor.
Dusty Lee Benjamin, 28, inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl in Tuscarora Township, according to court documents. He also purchased alcohol and marijuana for the victim on multiple occasions.
Pennsylvania State Police contacted the victim’s parents and set up a forensic interview at The Children’s House/Child Advocacy Center in Towanda on Feb. 2, court documents show. The victim stated that Benjamin inappropriately touched her and was “huffing air duster” when the assault occurred.
Benjamin was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on Jan. 27 for charges of sexual assault in a different case. He sexually abused the victim from the time she was 13 to 16 years old in Towanda Borough and Tuscarora Township, according to police. Benjamin tattooed the victim’s body and took explicit photos of her. He also bought the victim “alcohol, pizza, marijuana and other good[s] in exchange for sex or sexual favors.” Benjamin has a preliminary hearing before Judge Todd Carr on Feb. 15 at 8:45 a.m. in Towanda for that case.
Police did not specify if the victim is the same in both cases.
On Jan. 31, Benjamin made a phone call from the correctional facility on a recorded line and admitted to inappropriately touching the victim, police said. On Feb. 1, he made another call from the jail where he admitted to “getting her drunk and high” and to the indecent assault again.
Benjamin faces additional charges of misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age and misdemeanor corruption of minors. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28 at 1:15 p.m. with Judge Fred Wheaton.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.