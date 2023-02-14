TOWANDA — A Towanda man facing a dozen charges for alleged sexual abuse received additional charges of indecent assault of a minor.

Dusty Lee Benjamin, 28, inappropriately touched a 14-year-old girl in Tuscarora Township, according to court documents. He also purchased alcohol and marijuana for the victim on multiple occasions.

