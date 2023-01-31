TOWANDA — A Towanda man faces a dozen charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, tattooing her body and taking explicit photos of her during a four-year period of abuse.

Dusty Lee Benjamin, 28, was arraigned before Judge Todd Carr on Jan. 27 and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $150,000 bail for multiple sexual assault charges, according to court documents. The victim was 13 to 16 years old and Benjamin was 24 to 28 years old when the offenses occurred. The assaults happened at a residence on Lombard Street in Towanda Borough and another residence on the 100 block of Underhill Road in Tuscarora Township.

