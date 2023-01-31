TOWANDA — A Towanda man faces a dozen charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, tattooing her body and taking explicit photos of her during a four-year period of abuse.
Dusty Lee Benjamin, 28, was arraigned before Judge Todd Carr on Jan. 27 and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $150,000 bail for multiple sexual assault charges, according to court documents. The victim was 13 to 16 years old and Benjamin was 24 to 28 years old when the offenses occurred. The assaults happened at a residence on Lombard Street in Towanda Borough and another residence on the 100 block of Underhill Road in Tuscarora Township.
During multiple assaults, he told her “don’t tell anyone” and took pictures of her genitals, court documents show. In text messages to the victim, Benjamin threatened to send nude photos of her to others if she didn’t do what he wanted.
Benjamin would get the victim drunk at age 14 and sexually assault her when she passed out, according to Pennsylvania State Police. He “would buy the victim alcohol, pizza, marijuana and other good[s] in exchange for sex or sexual favors.”
State police spoke with the victim at The Children’s House in Towanda on Jan. 11. A nurse performed a medical examination and discovered that “D.B.” — Benjamin’s initials — was tattooed on the victim’s genitals, police said. The victim confirmed that Benjamin tattooed her against her will.
The victim gave her cell phone to police, which had multiple nude photos of Benjamin, court documents show. Pictures of himself were also sent to her via Snapchat. There were also photographs of Benjamin kissing the victim.
Around September to October 2022, Benjamin threw the victim against a wall and choked her, police said. He proceeded to throw her onto a bed and rape her. During this incident and multiple other incidents, Benjamin wouldn’t let the victim leave unless she had sex with him. In the summer of 2022, “they were having sex just about daily,” court documents show.
Benjamin faces charges that include felony sexual assault, felony rape forcible compulsion, felony rape unconscious victim, felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse: forcible compulsion, felony statutory sexual assault: 11 years older, felony aggravated indecent assault without consent, felony aggravated indecent assault: complainant is unconscious or unaware that penetration is occurring, misdemeanor indecent assault without consent of other, felony unlawful contact with a minor: sexual offenses, felony promote prostitution of minor: encourage minor, misdemeanor tattooing minor and felony child pornography.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled before Judge Carr on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. in Towanda.
