TOWANDA — A Towanda man is accused of sexual assault during the early hours of Aug. 24 in Towanda Borough.
Gregory James Vandyke, Sr., 43, allegedly raped the victim inside her borough residence around 2:15 a.m., according to Towanda Borough police. He was holding a pocket knife in his hand and threatened to stab her if she didn’t have sex with him. Vandyke “proceeded to tell the victim not to make a sound or he will kill her” before committing the assault.
The victim begged Vandyke to stop, but he choked her and caused a laceration to her neck, according to court documents. At one point, Vandyke cut his own finger with the pocket knife and bled onto the bed sheets. After the assault, the victim tried to leave the bedroom, but he blocked the doorway. He dressed himself and eventually left the residence. Police later obtained the pocket knife used during the assault.
Vandyke is also accused of physically assaulting the victim during a separate incident on Aug. 20 inside the borough residence, police said. He struck her in the face with an open hand and grabbed her phone and smashed it. Police received a distressed phone call from the victim around 12:31 a.m. Officers arrived to see Vandyke and the victim on the front porch. Vandyke walked into the residence as police exited their patrol vehicle and walked towards the home. Vandyke proceeded to run through the backyard and jumped over a fence.
Police arrested Vandyke and he was arraigned on Monday, Sept. 4 before Judge Larry Hurley. He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $250,000.
Vandyke faces charges that include first degree felony rape: threat of forcible compulsion, first degree felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse: threat forcible compulsion, second degree felony aggravated indecent assault: threat of forcible compulsion, misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor strangulation and misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 13 before Judge Hurley in Towanda.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
