TOWANDA — A Towanda man is accused of sexual assault during the early hours of Aug. 24 in Towanda Borough.

Gregory James Vandyke, Sr., 43, allegedly raped the victim inside her borough residence around 2:15 a.m., according to Towanda Borough police. He was holding a pocket knife in his hand and threatened to stab her if she didn’t have sex with him. Vandyke “proceeded to tell the victim not to make a sound or he will kill her” before committing the assault.

