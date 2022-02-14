q Bail denied due to ‘risk to society’
TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — A Towanda man faces attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting a gun and throwing a knife at a woman as part of an assault that rendered her unconscious last week.
Last Tuesday evening and into the early hours of Wednesday, 26-year-old Kevin Alfonso Jara Sanchez pointed a gun at the victim in a residential hallway and fired it. The bullet – the last in the gun – went past her and hit a laundry room door behind her, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The victim said that she believed Sanchez was shooting to kill her. He also grabbed a knife and threw it at her, but he missed and hit the door again, according to court documents.
During the assault, Sanchez also pinned her to the floor and repeatedly beat her with the end of a .22 caliber gun and a rolling pin. He held the gun to her head, threatened to kill her and forced the victim to have sex with him during the assault. He also punched, kicked and strangled her, rendering her unconscious, court documents show.
When the victim woke up around 6 a.m. and was unable to catch her breath, Sanchez drove her to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus. He told her to tell hospital workers that her injuries were caused by an accident with firewood falling onto her, police said.
When the victim arrived, she was transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre and admitted into the ICU. Hospital workers discovered that she had eight broken ribs, a collapsed lung, internal bleeding, a broken wrist and was bruised from head to toe. The victim required a blood transfusion due to the severity of the internal bleeding, according to court documents.
At the hospital, Sanchez refused to leave her presence despite security telling him to do so, which stopped the victim from immediately reporting the assault. He was eventually removed from the hospital. Police learned about the incident on Friday.
Sanchez was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility and his bail was denied due to his “risk to society,” according to court records.
He faces charges of criminal attempted homicide, felony sexual assault, felony rape forcible compulsion, two counts of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, two counts of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon, felony strangulation: applying pressure to throat or neck and two counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
