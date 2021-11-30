TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — A Towanda man faces multiple charges after fleeing and eluding state police in Towanda Township on Nov. 17.
Pennsylvania State Police said they conducted a regulatory checkpoint on Liberty Corners Road and Airport Road when 31-year-old Stormey Kissell drove and briefly stopped at the checkpoint.
Kissell didn’t have identification or vehicle information with him and he fled from police at a high rate of speed, when he was asked to pull over to the side of the road, according to the police report.
He was pursued by police but they were unable to apprehend him due to high traffic volume, the police report shows.
Two days later, Kissell was finally apprehended by state police during a traffic stop and he was arraigned on charges and remanded to Bradford County Correctional Facility with a $80,000 bail that he was unable to post, said police.
Kissell faces charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, misdemeanor accident involving damage to attended vehicle/property, summary reckless driving, summary careless driving, summary driver’s license suspended/revoked, summary vehicle registration suspended, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, summary driving at unsafe speed and summary duties at stop sign.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.
