TOWANDA BOROUGH — A Towanda man faces felony burglary charges related to the robbery of a local movie theatre.
Keystone Theatre employees reported that $720, candy and drinks were stolen from their business last Thursday, according to court documents.
Video footage showed 60-year-old Samuel Ackley inside the theatre around midnight and he exited 15 minutes later. At one point Ackley looked directly into the theatre’s security camera, court documents show.
Towanda Borough police stated that officers went to his residence and arrested him with assistance from the Pennsylvania State Police. He admitted to the incident later at the Towanda Borough Police Department.
Ackley faces charges of felony burglary: not adapted for overnight accommodation and no person present, felony criminal trespass: enter structure, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property, and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $75,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 2.
