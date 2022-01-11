TOWANDA BOROUGH — A Towanda man faces felony charges related to possessing firearms and drugs in the borough and was discovered to be a fugitive from justice.
On March 12, 2021, the Bradford County Probation Office searched the Chestnut Street residence of 32-year-old Michael Robert Longcoy II, who was on house arrest, according to Bradford County Detectives.
As a result of the search, the probation officers found and seized suspected methamphetamine, an indoor marijuana grow room consisting of grow lights, fans, four marijuana plants and other starter sets, a coffee grinder containing marijuana, a small digital scale, numerous small clear plastic baggies used to package illegal substances and numerous smoking devices, according to court documents.
Detectives said that probation officers also confiscated several firearms inside the house, specifically a Savage Model 110 30-06 caliber rifle, a Mossberg .22 caliber long rifle and a Taurus PT-738 .380 caliber handgun.
At the time of the weapons seizure, Longcoy was a fugitive from justice with an outstanding warrant from Tuscarawas County, Ohio for aggravated possession of drugs and he was prohibited from possessing firearms in Pennsylvania due to the warrant, court documents show.
Longcoy faces three counts of felony person not to possess/use firearms: fugitive, two counts of felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not regulated and three counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
His bail was set at $5,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 19 with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
