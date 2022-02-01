TOWANDA — A Towanda man faces charges that include felony strangulation for an alleged incident on Jan. 29.
Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to Woodside Terrace for a domestic violence report and they arrived around 8:20 p.m.
The victim alleged that 29-year-old Travis Clyde Belcher punched her in the left side of her face multiple times, which caused swelling to her face and mouth. He proceeded to choke her and cut off her breathing causing redness and swelling to her neck. Belcher also pointed a rifle at her and threatened to shoot and strike her with it, according to court documents.
A witness heard yelling and screaming from the bedroom and they saw Belcher on top of the victim striking her, so they stopped him. The witness returned to the room to see Belcher standing over the victim again as he held the rifle, so they grabbed it from him and stopped him again.
Police were told that Belcher left the residence prior to their arrival, but he eventually returned and was placed into custody. State troopers said that he had bloody knuckles at the time of his arrest.
Belcher faces charges of felony strangulation: applying pressure to throat or neck, felony possession Of firearm prohibited, two counts of misdemeanor simple assault and misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.
