TOWANDA — Since the quarantine began, one Towanda man has been aiming to boost the spirits of stagnant friends and family with bi-weekly concerts on his front porch.
About a year ago Kevin Doupe broke his leg. While recovering, he rediscovered his love for music and began to play again following a lengthy hiatus from performing music. Over the first few months following his injury he learned how to play guitar and even played some festivals and shows in New York.
“I said let’s keep going, but then when all of this came down I realized how much I missed going on stage and bring happiness to all of those people and myself,” Doupe told the Review.
So Doupe recreated his shows online. Through Facebook he streamed his first live performance from his home in Towanda and it went so well that he continued the practice.
“My neighbors overheard me and told me to play on my porch so they could hear,” Doupe said with a chuckle. “So I did.”
Now Doupe plays his music on his front porch for a virtual audience and a few neighbors (at a safe distance).
“We’re in a bad situation these days. We need to find the things we can do to connect and bring happiness to each other.”
One can join the dozens of viewers online at facebook.com/kevindoupemusic on Wednesday and Saturday evenings, or one can watch the archived streams to catch up.
