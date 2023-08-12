TOWANDA — More charges have been filed against a Towanda man accused of selling illegal drugs in Bradford County.

Steven William Gonzalez, 53, faces additional felony charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine, heroin and prescription pills on multiple occasions. Stacey Marie Terry, 40, also faces drug charges as Gonzalez’s co-conspirator during certain alleged offenses.

