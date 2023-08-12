TOWANDA — More charges have been filed against a Towanda man accused of selling illegal drugs in Bradford County.
Steven William Gonzalez, 53, faces additional felony charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine, heroin and prescription pills on multiple occasions. Stacey Marie Terry, 40, also faces drug charges as Gonzalez’s co-conspirator during certain alleged offenses.
The Bradford County Drug Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police Vice and Narcotics Unit coordinated a countywide investigation into illegal drug activity.
On July 19, Pennsylvania State Police executed a search warrant on Gonzalez’s William Street residence, according to court documents. Inside the home, police discovered 10 different firearms, multiple items of drug paraphernalia and drugs that included methamphetamine, suspected cocaine, marijuana and LSD. Police also discovered “2,500 bags of fentanyl/heroin” and “725 assorted prescription pills.” Gonzalez was arrested and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $500,000.
The following information is derived from court documents detailing various incidents regarding Gonzalez’s charges:
In June and July, undercover officers or confidential informants bought drugs from Gonzales and Terry in Towanda and Wysox. Two drug deals occurred in the Bradford Town Center parking lot on Ennis Lane in Wysox. Two other ones happened at the Colonial Plaza parking lot on Reuter Boulevard in North Towanda. On all four occasions, the officers and Terry set up the drug deals through text messages.
Prior to the drug deals, surveillance units would observe Gonzalez drive away from his residence, pick up Terry at her own and proceed to the predetermined locations. Gonzalez would pull up his vehicle next to the officer’s. Terry would exit and exchange the drugs for money from the officer. When the deals were completed, surveillance units would follow Gonzalez’s vehicle as he dropped Terry off at her Towanda residence.
Investigators eventually obtained search warrants to see the contents of Terry’s cell phone. They saw text messages between Terry and Gonzalez “indicating conspiracy and delivery” of the drugs sold to the undercover officers.
One incident on June 23 involved an undercover officer purchasing 10 oxycodone pills from Terry at the Ennis Lane parking lot. Gonzalez’s vehicle pulled up and park near the officer’s vehicle. The officer identified Gonzalez as the driver when Terry exited his vehicle. Terry proceeded to exchange oxycodone for money from the officer.
On June 26, an undercover officer bought four oxycodone pills from Terry at the Colonial Plaza parking lot. On July 14, an undercover officer purchased heroin from Terry at the Ennis Lane parking lot. “Terry handed over a bundle of heroin to the [undercover officer] in exchange for the buy money.” On July 18, the undercover officer purchased oxycodone from Terry at the Colonial Plaza parking lot.
There were three separate occasions in June involving informants purchasing methamphetamine from Gonzalez on Williams Street or the area of Ann Street in Towanda. Police provided the informants with pre-recorded money to buy the drugs with. Investigators listened in on the phone calls that informants made to Gonzalez to set up the drug deals. The informants would drive to the location and either get into Gonzalez’s vehicle or walk up to it. Surveillance units witnessed the informants re-enter their vehicles, drive away to a meeting site with police and hand over the methamphetamine purchased.
Gonzalez faces additional charges that include six felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, four counts of felony conspiracy to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, seven counts of felony criminal use of communication facility, three counts of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and three counts of misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 23 before Judge Todd Carr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.