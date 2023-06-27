TOWANDA — A Towanda man is accused of lighting a woman’s vehicle on fire while she was still inside it during an altercation on Friday, June 23.

Andrew Scott Wickwire, 28, was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $2 million for the alleged incident. Wickwire physically assaulted the victim at a residence on Burlington Turnpike in Towanda Township, according to court documents. When the victim tried to leave, he threatened to break her cat’s neck.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.