TOWANDA — A Towanda man is accused of lighting a woman’s vehicle on fire while she was still inside it during an altercation on Friday, June 23.
Andrew Scott Wickwire, 28, was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $2 million for the alleged incident. Wickwire physically assaulted the victim at a residence on Burlington Turnpike in Towanda Township, according to court documents. When the victim tried to leave, he threatened to break her cat’s neck.
At one point, the victim was sitting in her vehicle when Wickwire vandalized its driver side door, hood and rear causing around $5,000 in damages, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
“Wickwire then proceeded to pour gasoline on the driver side door and hood of the vehicle and set it ablaze while [the victim] was still seated in the vehicle,” court documents show.
The victim was able to flee the scene after extinguishing the vehicle fire, police said. Later on, troopers met the victim and observed marks and bruises on her body. Wickwire fled the residence before troopers arrived. Police saw burn marks on the vehicle and smelled gasoline emanating from it.
According to court documents, Wickwire was arrested and arraigned before Judge Jonathan Wilcox on June 26. He has a preliminary hearing before Judge Todd Carr on July 19 at 9 a.m.
Wickwire faces charges that include felony arson: danger of death or bodily injury, felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, felony criminal mischief: damage property, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, summary disorderly conduct: engage in fighting and summary harassment: subject other to physical contact.
