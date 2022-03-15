TOWANDA BOROUGH — A Towanda man allegedly stabbed his neighbor and spit on medical workers last Friday and now faces felony charges.
Blaise Alan James Shores, 18, confronted the victim for stealing his personal items at a home on Poplar Street in Towanda Borough, according to court documents obtained Monday. Shores reportedly stated that the victim punched him, so he responded by cutting and stabbing him with a razor blade multiple times.
Towanda Borough police arrived around 2:14 p.m. and saw Shores standing at the top of a stairway with blood coming down from his forehead, police said. The victim had blood all over his hands and back when police interviewed him. He said that he was asleep when Shores came into his room, confronted him and continued to stab and cut him. Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment. At the hospital, Shores spit on the faces of an EMT and a paramedic while being treated.
Shores faces charges that include two counts of felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury to designated individuals, felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor simple assault.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $400,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.
