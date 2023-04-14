TOWANDA — A Towanda man allegedly stole natural gas royalties from an elderly victim and now faces felony theft charges.
Michael Ryan Alexander, 40, stole multiple gas royalty checks from an 86-year-old individual that totaled $20,159.44, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Specifically, Alexander stole four checks that included: $10,321.21, cashed on Nov. 14, 2022; $186.88, cashed on Nov. 14, 2022; $9,480.58, cashed on Dec. 8, 2022, and $170.87 deposited into his account on Jan. 3, according to court documents.
Troopers stated that a report arrived on Jan. 3, 2023 from the victim’s power of attorney. They noticed that the victim’s mail, which included the gas royalties, wasn’t arriving for about a month. It was discovered that Alexander placed a hold on the victim’s mail. He eventually open his own bank account on Nov. 2, 2022 and later added the victim’s name onto it without anyone’s knowledge. He proceeded to either cash or deposit the stolen checks into the bank account.
On Jan. 27, 2023, a search warrant was executed on the bank account and police discovered records of his various financial transactions with the checks.
Alexander faces charges that include felony financial exploitation of an older adult or care-dependent person, felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property and felony receiving stolen property.
