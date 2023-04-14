generic crime

TOWANDA — A Towanda man allegedly stole natural gas royalties from an elderly victim and now faces felony theft charges.

Michael Ryan Alexander, 40, stole multiple gas royalty checks from an 86-year-old individual that totaled $20,159.44, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.