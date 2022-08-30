generic crime

TOWANDA — A Towanda man faces felony charges for allegedly stealing $3,500 from the home of a Towanda Township resident on Aug. 26.

Damian Wells, 23, stole the money and used some of it to buy items that included “a cell phone, a diamond ring and a tobacco vape,” according to Pennsylvania State Police.

