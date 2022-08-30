TOWANDA — A Towanda man faces felony charges for allegedly stealing $3,500 from the home of a Towanda Township resident on Aug. 26.
Damian Wells, 23, stole the money and used some of it to buy items that included “a cell phone, a diamond ring and a tobacco vape,” according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The victim let Wells into their home around noon and later noticed that the money was missing soon after he left the residence, according to court documents. The money was on a side table in the kitchen at the time of the incident. When interviewed by police, the victim stated that Wells was the only one who was in the home since the money went missing.
Troopers later contacted Wells and he confessed to taking the money, police said. Wells hid the money in his truck and retrieved it from the steering column. The remaining money totaled $2,307.
Wells faces criminal charges that include felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property and felony receiving stolen property.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $60,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 14 at 9 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
