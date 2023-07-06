generic crime

TOWANDA — A Towanda man faces vehicle theft charges and multiple traffic violations after he fled from authorities on a stolen motorcycle on June 29 in Towanda.

Dillion Robert Benjamin, 31, was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 for allegedly stealing a motorcycle on Railroad Street around 4:11 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

