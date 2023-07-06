TOWANDA — A Towanda man faces vehicle theft charges and multiple traffic violations after he fled from authorities on a stolen motorcycle on June 29 in Towanda.
Dillion Robert Benjamin, 31, was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 for allegedly stealing a motorcycle on Railroad Street around 4:11 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Troopers saw Benjamin driving the stolen motorcycle with a passenger on Liberty Corners Road heading towards South Main Street, according to court documents. Police activated their lights and sirens, however, Benjamin refused to stop and fled from them. He turned right onto the street before turning left onto Second Street. At one point, he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Elizabeth and Bridge streets and failed to use his turn signal multiple times.
During the pursuit, he turned left onto Bridge Street and drove 67 mph in a 40 mph zone, court documents show. Troopers created an induced stop as one patrol vehicle passed Benjamin and another remained behind the motorcycle, causing him to stop on Bridge Street Hill Road. He refused to get off the motorcycle and police forced him off and placed him under arrest. Benjamin told police that he was in possession of marijuana and a “Perk 10 pill.” Troopers discovered that Benjamin’s driver’s license was revoked.
Benjamin faces charges that include felony theft by unlawful taking of movable property, misdemeanor unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles, felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor resist arrest/other law enforcement, summary reckless driving, summary driving without a license, summary operating privilege suspended/revoked, summary less than normal speed/right lane, summary disregard of a single traffic lane, two counts of summary turning movements and required signals, summary careless driving, two counts of summary duties at stop sign, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
He will have a preliminary hearing on the criminal charges scheduled for July 19 at 9 a.m. before Judge Todd Carr in Towanda Borough.
