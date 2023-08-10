generic crime

TOWANDA — A Towanda man allegedly stole two vehicles — one of them twice — in a two-day period and broke into a home to steal one of its remote keyless systems.

Kristopher Robert Johnson, 40, was driving a gray vehicle reported stolen on Main Street around 10:38 p.m. on Aug. 8, according to Towanda Borough police. A traffic stop was conducted at the Wysox Dandy Mini Mart and Johnson failed to provide a license, registration or proof of insurance. As he was placed into custody, police saw he was in possession of the vehicle’s key fob.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.