TOWANDA — A Towanda man allegedly stole two vehicles — one of them twice — in a two-day period and broke into a home to steal one of its remote keyless systems.
Kristopher Robert Johnson, 40, was driving a gray vehicle reported stolen on Main Street around 10:38 p.m. on Aug. 8, according to Towanda Borough police. A traffic stop was conducted at the Wysox Dandy Mini Mart and Johnson failed to provide a license, registration or proof of insurance. As he was placed into custody, police saw he was in possession of the vehicle’s key fob.
Johnson allegedly stole the gray vehicle twice — once on Aug. 7 and a second time the day after — in addition to a second vehicle on Aug. 8, according to court documents.
On Aug. 8, police discovered the gray vehicle and returned it to the owner, while searching for the second stolen vehicle, court documents show. Officers eventually found the second vehicle stuck in a yard on Mulberry Street. Inside the car was the key fob to the gray vehicle. Police returned the key fob to its owner. Later that day, the owner reported that Johnson was inside his house. Johnson took the key fob, fled the home and stole the gray vehicle again. Police would eventually find him and place him under arrest during the traffic stop later that night. During the residential break-in, Johnson left his shoes inside the victim’s kitchen. He confirmed to police that the shoes belonged to him.
He was arraigned at 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday before Judge Todd Carr and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $300,000. Johnson faces charges that include felony burglary: overnight accommodations with person present, three counts of felony theft by unlawful: taking movable property, three counts of felony criminal trespass: enter structure, summary driver’s license suspended/revoked, summary required financial responsibility/consent to produce, and summary fail to carry registration. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 9 a.m. on Aug. 16 before Judge Carr.
