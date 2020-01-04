Towanda man to serve 48 to 96 years after conviction of sex crimes against a child

A Towanda man was sentenced to 48 to 96 years in state prison Thursday following a jury trial where he was convicted of sex crimes against a child, according to Bradford County District Attorney Daniel Barrett.
Barrett stated that Daniel Eugene Harbst, 29, of Towanda, was convicted of six counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, felonies of the first degree, after a jury trial in October and was sentenced to eight to 16 years in prison for each count by Judge Evan Williams III on Thursday.
Harbst was also sentences to three years of probation following the prison sentence, which is required by law for sex offense convictions, and will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his lifetime, per the Sexual Offenders Registration and Notification Act.
