Towanda Memorial Day program anticipates Army officer as guest speaker

Pictured is the Memorial Day service at the Towanda American Legion in 2022.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — The Towanda American Legion Post 42 will host its upcoming Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29 with a local army recruiter as guest speaker. The event will start at noon and be held at the American Legion located at 912 S. Main Street.

Staff Sgt. Rod “Mike” Chew, an Army recruiter based in Towanda, will serve as the event’s guest speaker. For nearly 12 years, Chew has served in the U.S. Army in various occupations that include information technology, computer services and digital cartography. Chew has deployed three times to Afghanistan and Uganda in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Observant Compass and Inherent Resolve.