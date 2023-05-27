Towanda Memorial Day program anticipates Army officer as guest speaker

TOWANDA — The Towanda American Legion Post 42 will host its upcoming Memorial Day program on Monday, May 29 with a local army recruiter as guest speaker. The event will start at noon and be held at the American Legion located at 912 S. Main Street.
Staff Sgt. Rod “Mike” Chew, an Army recruiter based in Towanda, will serve as the event’s guest speaker. For nearly 12 years, Chew has served in the U.S. Army in various occupations that include information technology, computer services and digital cartography. Chew has deployed three times to Afghanistan and Uganda in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Observant Compass and Inherent Resolve.
Originally from Mineral Wells, Texas, Chew graduated from Mineral Wells High School in 2011 and enlisted in the U.S. Army soon after. His father also served in the United States Armed Forces. He retired as a chief warrant officer three and served for 25 years.
Chew’s Army career has included service in the 112th Special Operations Signal Battalion, the 82nd Airborne Division, United States Central Command — also known as CENTCOM — and the Wilkes-Barre Recruiting Company.
His awards and decorations include the Joint-Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal 4th Award with “C” Device, and the Afghanistan Campaign Medal with 2 Combat Stars. SSG Chew received a Combat Action Badge and is a graduate of the Army Airborne School and the Army Basic Space Cadre Course.
For the Memorial Day event, Post 42 Commander Timothy Fairchild stated that participants will read poems, including “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae. The event will also feature a blue star mother reading a poem called “The Silent Soldier.”
He stated that a blue star mother is one that has a child serving in the military. “The Silent Soldier” refers to the mother at home waiting for their son or daughter to return home from deployment. The ceremony’s blue star mother has a son in the Army who will be deployed overseas.
