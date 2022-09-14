generic Police

TOWANDA — A Towanda motorcyclist lead police on a high speed pursuit that started in Towanda Borough and ended in Terry Township with his arrest on Sept. 2.

Francis Eugene McKean, 33, was allegedly driving a green Kawasaki motorcycle with an expired registration plate on Main Street around 6:05 p.m., according to court documents.

