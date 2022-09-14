TOWANDA — A Towanda motorcyclist lead police on a high speed pursuit that started in Towanda Borough and ended in Terry Township with his arrest on Sept. 2.
Francis Eugene McKean, 33, was allegedly driving a green Kawasaki motorcycle with an expired registration plate on Main Street around 6:05 p.m., according to court documents.
Towanda Borough police were behind his motorcycle as he turned west onto Grant Street and then north onto Second Street, court documents show. McKean proceeded to accelerate at a high rate of speed away from police. This led to a pursuit as police turned west onto Elliott Street and McKean continued speeding away from them.
During the course of the pursuit, McKean was speeding down multiple streets in an attempt to elude police. He turned east onto Thomas Street, continued onto Grant Street and then south onto South Main Street, where police stated that the pursuit exceeded 90 mph, according to court documents.
McKean turned south on Route 220 and eventually made an abrupt U-turn and continued back north on South Main Street, police said. He eventually turned onto Liberty Corners Road and police continued their pursuit down the road. He drove over 80 mph on Woodside Drive before turning left onto Beebe Hill Road, then right onto Crossover Road. McKean then turned left onto Marcy Hill Road and drove up to 89 mph down it. The pursuit continued as “he turned right onto Liberty Corners Road, right onto Bride Road, right onto Marshview Road, left onto North Street and then right onto Rienze Road in Terry Township,” according to court documents.
While pursuing McKean on Rienze Road, officers learned that he was attempting to flee on foot, police said. One officer saw him running through a hedgerow near the road’s 3200 block, so police positioned their patrol vehicle to cut him off. An officer placed him onto the ground before another officer arrived and both placed McKean into custody. Police later discovered that his motorcycle is not registered or insured.
During the pursuit, McKean was wearing a backpack and police later searched it, according to court documents. Inside the front pocket of the backpack, police discovered a plastic bag with a green leafy substance inside it, an unmarked pill bottle with a green leafy substance inside it, a glass smoking device, a marijuana grinder and a small smoking device.
McKean faces charges that include felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, summary operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, summary reckless driving, summary driving an unregistered vehicle, summary use improper class of license and summary driving at unsafe speed.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $40,000 before posting bail the next day. A preliminary hearing is scheduled today at 8:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.