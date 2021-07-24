TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Municipal Authority approved a resolution to refinance their debt during Kyle Lane’s last meeting in the role of manager on Monday.
The TMA looked at their debt and saw that under current low interests rates, they would save money on the debt they pay if they did a refinancing, according to Dave Unkovic, a municipal bond lawyer for McNees Wallace & Nurick LLC, who serves as bond counsel to the TMA.
Two pieces of debt that the TMA will refund is the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Services loan from 2004 and a PennVest loan from 2008.
“The TMA can have significant savings by issuing bonds and then the proceeds can pay off the two loans,” stated Unkovic at Tuesday’s North Towanda Township meeting. “Rate payers in your township will pay less than if we did not do this refinancing.”
Both refinanced loans will cover the same period of time as the two previous ones did, with the USDA loan going out to 2029 and the PennVest loan goes out until 2044.
The maturity of the bonds would run from 2021 to 2044, according to Unkovic.
“Current projections are for a net present value savings of $360,000 with a gross savings of $420,000,” said Ryan Hottenstein, the senior vice president of FSL Public Finance and financial advisor to the TMA.
He stated that projections can move based on market fluctuations, but overall the TMA is saving money by taking advantage of current rates.
For each member’s investment in the TMA, Towanda Borough has 67%, Monroe Borough has 11%, Towanda Township has 10% and North Towanda Township has 12%.
“We are saving 11% on the Municipal Authority’s sewer debt and taking advantage of the low interest rate market right now,” said Lane at the TMA’s July 19 meeting in Towanda Borough.
The meeting was Lane’s last as manager as he will move on to become Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative’s new director of broadband operations.
“I’m sad to leave because it’s a great group of people here, however, I am excited to get back into my passion business,” he said.
Superintendent Chad Strickland will serve as the interim manager until a new one is permanently appointed.
Staff Writer Ryan Lemay contributed to this report.
