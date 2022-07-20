Towanda Municipal Authority looks into state funds, prepares for Route 220 project

TOWANDA — The Towanda Municipal Authority is preparing for possible funds and an upcoming project on Route 220.
TMA is preparing for the PennDOT Route 220 section 223 project, according to Towanda Borough Manager Lauren Egleston during Monday’s meeting. This is a waterline relocation plan for the culvert replacement quarter mile south of Hemlock Hills.
The next step will be to submit the project to state officials later this week, while the plan and profile of the project has been completed, according to Eric Casanave of Stiffler, McGraw, & Associates, Inc.
The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority is providing that it is calling a once in a generational funding opportunity, Egleston stated.
“We have learned that there is now $320 million coming into the Commonwealth Financing Authority for water and sewer projects,” she said.
The funds are meant to bolster existing programs like the small water and sewer programs and other projects similar to the Monroeton lead pipe replacement, she noted.
TMA is looking into projects that will replace older infrastructure, particularly those with lead in them, Casanave stated. Other projects would include creating loop systems that would produce different water circulation.
Funding is anticipated for the next five years and TMA will be looking into acquiring funds going forward, Egleston stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.