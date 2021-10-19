TOWANDA BOROUGH — Financial advisers reported big savings for the Towanda Municipal Authority at its Monday meeting due to debt refinancing.
In their July meeting, the TMA approved a resolution to refinance its U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Utilities Services loan from 2004 and a PennVest loan from 2008.
“Between the savings on the bond issue and the rate reset, the total savings for the Authority is $657,000,” said Ryan Hottenstein, the senior vice president of FSL Public Finance and financial advisor to the TMA.
The Authority can refinancing the loans again if they want to, especially if interest rates become even more favorable, he said.
“We were able to issue the 2021 bonds as a general fixed rate guaranteed obligation, which means the Authority will have no interest rate risk on those bonds,” said Hottenstein. “You don’t have to worry about rates fluctuating in the future.”
The 2004 RUS loan had an outstanding balance of $1.4 million and an average interest rate of 4.5% and that matured in 2024, while the PennVest loan had an outstanding balance of $1.5 million and an average interest rate of 2.5% and matured in 2029, he said.
The TMA looked at their debt and saw that under current low interests rates, they would save money on the debt they pay if they did a refinancing, said Dave Unkovic, the TMA’s bond counsel in a previous meeting.
“We are moving towards the closing on the bond issue, which is this coming Thursday,” said Unkovic on Monday.
